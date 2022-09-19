Peekskill Honors Purple Heart Recipient Melvin Morris 

The City of Peekskill honored Staff Sergeant and Purple Heart Recipient Melvin Morris with a special presentation ceremony on Aug. 6, at the Peekskill Central Firehouse.

Morris, a Vietnam War Veteran, also received the Medal of Honor from President Obama, and is the first African American Medal of Honor recipient to be honored in New York State.

The Peekskill ceremony included a proclamation from Mayor Vivian McKenzie, a presentation from local veteran groups, and a presentation from the Peekskill Youth Bureau.