For the Local Good

Peekskill Honors Purple Heart Recipient Melvin Morris 

September 19, 2022
Among those paying tribute to Melvin Morris were (from left) Peter Fiumefreddo (Chairman, New York State Medal of Honor Committee; Commander, Hawthorne American Legion Post 112); Unidentified; Unidentified; Drew Claxton (U.S. Air Force Veteran, Peekskill American Legion Post 274); Melvin Morris (Vietnam U.S. Army Veteran; Medal of Honor recipient); Robert Boddie (Peekskill American Legion Post 274, Peekskill Volunteer Fireman); Richard DioGuardi (Peekskill American Legion Post 274); Joseph DioGuardi (Chairman, Albanian American Civic League, former Westchester U.S. Congressman); Pat DiSisto (Vice Commander, Hawthorne American Legion Post 112); Eugene Parrotta (New York State Veterans Hall of Fame, Purple Heart Homes New York Downstate Chapter).

The City of Peekskill honored Staff Sergeant and Purple Heart Recipient Melvin Morris with a special presentation ceremony on Aug. 6, at the Peekskill Central Firehouse 

Morris, a Vietnam War Veteran, also received the Medal of Honor from President Obama, and is the first African American Medal of Honor recipient to be honored in New York State.  

The Peekskill ceremony included a proclamation from Mayor Vivian McKenzie, a presentation from local veteran groups, and a presentation from the Peekskill Youth Bureau.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended For You

‘Revolution on the Hudson!’ Marches into Tarrytown 

Quilts Made by Hundreds to Be Unveiled on Sept 28 for Early Childhood Support Awareness Campaign

Plan it Wild: Make Your Yard a Welcome Wildlife Oasis 

Westchester Marks a Century of Parks

About the Author: River Journal