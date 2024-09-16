News 12 Donates Nearly $80,000 to Music Education Through #News12Friends Bracelet Campaign

News 12, the preeminent hyperlocal news source across the Tri-state area, announced today that they donated $79,871 to support classroom music projects in the Tri-state area through a partnership with national education nonprofit DonorsChoose to help inspire the future generation of musical artists. The donation supports 80 music projects and surpassed News 12’s goal of donating $50,000.

Since September 4, News 12 talent and employees have been spreading positivity by trading “I <3 News 12” beaded friendship bracelets inspired by the Taylor Swift fan community throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, as well as posting on social media using #News12Friends. For each bracelet traded, News 12 donated to music projects across the Tri-state area via DonorsChoose.

“We are thrilled that we met our goal to support music projects across our markets through DonorsChoose,” said Kristin Malaspina, Chief Content Officer and SVP Distribution for News 12. “With the popularity of the friendship bracelet movement in pop culture today, News 12 wanted to show kindness and bring joy to every region we serve, and hope with each friendship bracelet we give that we made someone’s day brighter.”

To learn more about #News12Friends, click here.