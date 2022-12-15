Music Conservatory of Westchester Awarded $40,000 by the NY State Council on the Arts

Music Conservatory of Westchester announced today a Support for Organizations grant award of $40,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA). Following New York State’s historic investment for the arts, NYSCA has awarded $90 million since Spring 2022 to a record number of artists and organizations across the state.

As a nonprofit community music school, the Conservatory’s mission is to provide the extraordinary benefits of music to all in our community. We accomplish this through our high-quality music instruction available to everyone, our Scholarship Program providing need-based tuition assistance, and our music programs serving students with disabilities as well as military veterans. As a vital member of New York’s community of cultural organizations, our aim is to nurture tomorrow’s performers, music lovers, audiences, and supporters of the arts.

Conservatory Executive Director Jean Newton said, “We are honored and proud to have earned NYSCA support this year. As a long-time NYSCA grantee, we recognize the vital importance of the Council in ensuring a thriving cultural community in our great state of New York.”

NYSCA Executive Director Mara Manus said, “We are immensely grateful to Governor Hochul and the Legislature for their unprecedented investment of $240 million to support arts organizations across the state. New York State arts organizations such as the Music Conservatory of Westchester are the cornerstone of our vibrant arts economy. As crucial drivers of our health and vitality, we are grateful to the unwavering dedication of arts workers across the state.”

NYSCA Chair Katherine Nicholls said, “On behalf of the entire Council, I congratulate Music Conservatory of Westchester on this grant award. Their creative work provides the benefits of the arts to both their community and all of New York. Arts organizations are essential, leading our tourism economy and fueling sectors such as hospitality, transit, and Main Streets across our state.”