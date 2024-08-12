Lincoln Depot Museum to Hold 10th Anniversary Celebration

The Lincoln Depot Museum in Peekskill, NY announces its 10 Year Anniversary Celebration and Fundraiser on September 21, 2024.

Come and celebrate the museum’s milestone and enjoy delicious food tastings from many of Peekskill’s magnificent restaurants. A special performance will be provided by international star and friend of the museum, Daisy Jopling.

Tickets to the event are $100 per person, $80 for members of the museum. The event will begin at 7 PM and end at 10 PM. Beer, Wine and Soda will also be included.

The museum is also looking for sponsors for the event. Please consider being a Gold, Silver, or Broze Sponsor or pick a level you are comfortable with.

Below is the link to purchase tickets for the event or become a sponsor:

Purchase Tickes and Sponsorships HERE.