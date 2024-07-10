Harckham Funds Local Youth Workforce Training, Community Programs with End-of-Year Resolution Grants

New York State Senator Pete Harkham announced today that he secured $464,500 in an end-of-year resolution in the State Senate for additional grant funding for important youth workforce training and community programs distributed to 10 different recipients.

The funding, awarded at Harckham’s discretion, comes from several areas in the enacted FY2024-2024 State Budget, including the Division of Criminal Justice Services, Division of Housing and Community Renewal, Department of Health, Department of Labor, Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance and Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation.

“The investments we have made in these important community programs are the result of hearing from different municipal officials and nonprofit stakeholders about the necessary resources required to support the work they are doing,” said Harckham. “Many of these nonprofit organizations operate on shoestring budgets—and yet accomplish so much; they are on the frontlines in so many important areas. I am glad to have secured this funding because these programs will help empower residents and benefit them in so many ways. Each of these recipients is deserving of our support, and I thank Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins for acknowledging the impact of their work in our communities.”

Among those receiving funding through the end-of-year resolution:

City of Peekskill : $50,000 for Workforce Training programs focusing on young adults and gun violence prevention

: $50,000 for Workforce Training programs focusing on young adults and gun violence prevention Neighbor’s Link, Inc .: $57,500 for Legal Services to Immigrant Community

.: $57,500 for Legal Services to Immigrant Community Putnam / Northern Westchester Women’s Resource Center : $50,000 for Advocacy Outreach

: $50,000 for Advocacy Outreach Ossining Padres Hispanos, Inc .: $25,000 for Operations and Vocational Training

.: $25,000 for Operations and Vocational Training Hope’s Door, Inc .: $50,000 for Crisis Response, Outreach Expenses

.: $50,000 for Crisis Response, Outreach Expenses Prevention Council of Putnam, Inc .: $7,000 for Operations and Educational Programs

.: $7,000 for Operations and Educational Programs CAREERS Support Solutions : $85,000 for Operations and Educational Programs

: $85,000 for Operations and Educational Programs Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation Corp. International : $80,000 for Operations and Research

: $80,000 for Operations and Research My Brother Vinny, Inc .: $50,000 for Operations, Storage Costs and Vehicle Maintenance

.: $50,000 for Operations, Storage Costs and Vehicle Maintenance Washington Rochambeau Revolutionary Route – NY, Inc.: $10,000 for Rochambeau Festival in Yorktown’s Rochambeau Park

Matthew Alexander, city manager for the City of Peekskill, said, “With New York State’s Violence Prevention Crisis Response funding, the City will continue workforce training for young adults with credible mentors at their side. Additional funding secured by Senator Harckham helps Peekskill to walk youth at risk through the process of setting goals and achieving them, which is the best way to prevent despair and violence. We want to offer youth making a transition from high school to adulthood the skills to see that they have all kinds of choices and that they too can have a bright future.

Ana Guzman, executive director of Ossining Padres Hispanos, said, “I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Senator Harckham for the generous grant provided to our nonprofit organization. The Senator’s support is instrumental in enabling us to continue our mission of assisting immigrants and families in need. This funding will significantly enhance our ability to offer essential services and resources to those we serve. Thank you for your commitment to our community and for making a meaningful difference in the lives of many.”