‘Five Elements Murals’ to Kick Off with Own Beer Brand  

March 15, 2023
The Wood element, Spring, the start of the cycle of nature, is one of the Five Elements Arches Murals panels produced by Peekskill artists Christine Knowlton and Candace Winter.

Peekskill Brewery will host a kickoff fundraiser party for the Five Elements Arches Murals project on Saturday, April 1, from 12 noon-5 pm, at which the original five 3 feet-x-5 feet collage art panels will be displayed. 

The highlight will be the release of a limited edition Five Elements beer — featuring a mix of colorful labels with the collage art — to benefit the public art project.  

There will be a silent auction with custom jigsaw puzzles of each art panel, custom printed silk art scarves, archival art prints and more items. All are welcome.  

  • Peekskill Brewery, 47 South Water Street 10566 

 

 

