‘Five Elements Murals’ to Kick Off with Own Beer Brand  

Peekskill Brewery will host a kickoff fundraiser party for the Five Elements Arches Murals project on Saturday, April 1, from 12 noon-5 pm, at which the original five 3 feet-x-5 feet collage art panels will be displayed.

The highlight will be the release of a limited edition Five Elements beer — featuring a mix of colorful labels with the collage art — to benefit the public art project.

There will be a silent auction with custom jigsaw puzzles of each art panel, custom printed silk art scarves, archival art prints and more items. All are welcome.