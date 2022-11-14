Eagle Scout Project Gets Dogs Exercised

Dog owners of the Croton-on-Hudson community are thrilled by the addition of a new agility course at Black Rock Dog Park, thanks to the hard work of Croton Harmon High School senior Justin Rose-Sommers, who completed the course this October as part of his Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Troop 49 Eagle Scout project. He decided to create the Dog Agility Course after visiting the Dog Park with his own dog, “Coffee,” many times.

***

The project took Justin months of preparation. He raised $4,700 from local businesses, dog park patrons, friends, and family to purchase equipment and materials for the project. Justin, a Scout since first grade, organized and oversaw Scouts and other volunteers to put together and install the agility equipment over a period of several weekends.

The multi-obstacle course includes jumping hoops, a tunnel, an adjustable dog hurdle and a platform for Croton’s four-legged friends. Black Rock Dog Park is located off Quaker Bridge Road and overlooks the beautiful Croton River.