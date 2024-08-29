Assemblywoman Levenberg Partners with State Comptroller to Help Constituents with Unclaimed Funds

A recent report from the Comptroller’s office shows that residents and businesses in Assembly District 95 have approximately $48 million in unclaimed funds waiting to be retrieved. State Assemblywoman Dana Levenberg is now working with the Comptroller’s Office to help people claim their money.

“I was shocked to learn just how much money is owed to people in my district,” said Levenberg. “With affordability being such a huge concern right now, I strongly encourage people to reach out and see if any of this money is theirs.” Levenberg has included a note about the funds and how to claim them in the summer newsletter her office has mailed to constituents’ homes. Staff from the Comptroller’s office will be in attendance at Levenberg’s mobile office hours this fall to help residents start the process of claiming their funds.

The dates, times and locations of Levenberg’s mobile office hours are as follows:

Monday, September 9, 1:15-4 PM: Croton Free Library, 171 Cleveland Drive, Croton-on-Hudson, NY 10520

Croton Free Library, 171 Cleveland Drive, Croton-on-Hudson, NY 10520 Monday, September 23, 1-4 PM: Desmond Fish Library, 472 NY-403, Garrison, NY 10524

Desmond Fish Library, 472 NY-403, Garrison, NY 10524 Monday, October 7, 1-4 PM: Hendrick Hudson Library, 185 Kings Ferry Rd, Montrose, NY 10548

Hendrick Hudson Library, 185 Kings Ferry Rd, Montrose, NY 10548 Monday, October 21, 1-4 PM: Julia L. Butterfield Library, 10 Morris Ave, Cold Spring, NY 10516

Julia L. Butterfield Library, 10 Morris Ave, Cold Spring, NY 10516 Monday, November 18, 1-4 PM: John C. Hart Library, 1130 E Main St, Shrub Oak, NY 10588

John C. Hart Library, 1130 E Main St, Shrub Oak, NY 10588 Monday, December 2, 1-4 PM: Field Library, 4 Nelson Ave, Peekskill, NY 10566

An in-person visit is not necessary to start the process; one can visit https://www.osc.ny.gov/unclaimed-funds to find out online. The Comptroller also has an Unclaimed Funds hotline, 1-800-221-9311, which is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 AM until 5 PM. Residents of Assembly District 95 can also call Assemblywoman Levenberg’s office at (914) 941-1111 to see if they, a relative, or a current or past business of theirs are on the report that the Comptroller’s office provided to Levenberg.

Levenberg asked for the report after hearing about the efforts of Westchester County Legislator David Imamura, representing an area outside of her district, to help his constituents reclaim their funds. “I was not expecting to see quite so much money, or so many people affected,” said Levenberg. “I urge people to reach out and start the process of claiming their funds as soon as possible.”