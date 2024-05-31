4th Annual Peekskill Pride, Family Pride In The Park in Newly Renovated Pugsley Park

Pride Month begins with events across Westchester County and beyond, and Peekskill Pride will once again support and produce several events happening in Peekskill.

The celebration starts with the second annual LGBTQIA+ pride flag-raising on Friday, June 7, at 6:30 pm, on the steps of City Hall, 840 Main Street. Peekskill Pride and the City of Peekskill will recognize the Honorable Judge Reginald Johnson. Charles DiGruccio, Vice President of Peekskill Pride, said, “Judge Johnson is a dedicated community ally who tirelessly advocates for fundamental rights and complete equality. We invite everyone to join us and show your support in recognizing him and our LGBTQIA+ community.”

Save the date for Saturday, June 29, 2024, from 1 pm to 5 pm for the fourth annual Family PRIDE In the Park. The event will take place once again in historic downtown Peekskill in the newly renovated Pugsley Park, located at 1036 Main Street. This free event offers a variety of colorful activities for everyone and all ages. This year, the headline performer is drag legend Evita Loca, a genuine Broadway star and social media sensation known for her live singing performances in NYC’s nightlife scene and across the globe.

Other performers on this sizzling summer stage will include the School of Rock band from Briarcliff Manor, captivating story time with Katarina Mirage, vocal stylings by local showgirl Alexia Tate, I.Den.t.T spreading queer joy through music, the newest Peekskill Pride board member and drag queen extraordinaire, Keke! Additionally, DJ Toney da Tiger from House of Aviance and ballroom royalty will keep the energy high throughout the day. “If you’re lucky, you might get the chance to walk the vogue runway!” says DJ Toney.

You can bring a lunch and picnic in the park, grab a bite from Kathleen’s Tea Room food truck, order delivery in the park from Gleason’s or Birdsall House, or visit one of our many downtown restaurants for takeout.

The Family Fun Zone includes activities by Macaroni KID, Abrakadoodle, and Peek-A-Boo Family Music, ensuring plenty of entertainment, games, and craft activities for children. There is also an opportunity to create a mural in partnership with local artists.

Leslie Masson and the Peekskill Dog Park will once again host the famous Pet Photo Contest. Bring your well-behaved pet dressed for pride or play dress-up at the booth (costumes provided) and smile for the camera. A panel of local celebrities will pick their favorite photos of the day.

Additionally, vendors, civic organizations, and sponsors will be there to provide you with health and wellness information, real estate tips, books, gifts, and many other surprises! For more information about the event, visit www.peekskillpride.org.

The Peekskill Pride Board of Directors encourages the community to come outside, socialize, enjoy fresh air, support local businesses, and connect with families and friends. We all look forward to seeing you at this fantastic event!

“Our primary goal at Peekskill Pride is to ensure everyone in Peekskill knows that our community embraces diversity wholeheartedly, regardless of whether they reside, work, or visit here. It’s definitely something worth celebrating!” said Peekskill Councilmember and Peekskill Pride President Brian Fassett.