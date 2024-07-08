Verplanck’s Bis Bisnonna of Festas Italiana

The longest running Italian Feast in the Hudson Valley is right here in our backyard, as The Society of Our Lady of Mount Carmel presents the 102nd annual Italian Festival at 8th Street & Highland Avenue in Verplanck, Wednesday, July 17, through Sunday, July 21.

Famous for its pizza, pasta and sausage and peppers, “The Feast” has become a 5-night food truck festival with live music, rides and fireworks.

On Sunday, July 21, at 2 pm, the community is invited to attend Italian Mass in honor of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel at St. Patrick’s Church on 11th Street. After mass, the Mt. Carmel Society proceeds through the streets with a 5-foot statue of “The Madonna,” a tradition more than 100 years old in Verplanck, and thousands of years old in Italy.

The Feast is open Wednesday, July 17, and Thursday, July 18, from 6 pm-11 pm. Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20, from 5 pm-11 pm, and Sunday, July 21, from 4 pm-11 pm. Fireworks are Wednesday, July 17, at 9:30 pm and Sunday, July 21, at 11 pm.

At 6 pm on Wednesday, July 17, the opening ceremonies will be held inside Mt. Carmel Hall, where Class of 2024 high school graduates LJ Santella and Michael Pio will receive $500 scholarships. The same night, the Bubble Bus will entertain kids from 6:30 pm-8 pm. One lucky festival-goer will win $300 Thursday, July 18, at 8 pm a just-for-fun meatball-eating contest. Contestants 21 and older can register by contacting MtCarmelFeast@gmail.com.

Live music will be played each day from 7 pm-11 pm. The Wednesday, July 17, lineup features DJ Tony Corda with vocalist Mathew Marano. Sounds Familiar joins DJ Tony Corda on Thursday, July 18. The Ricky Blues Band plays the Feast on Friday, July 19, and for Saturday, July 20, two bands share the stage: The Force, and Andrea and The Armenian Rug Riders. Closing the festival on Sunday, July 21, is FDR Drive.

Photos courtesy of Kacey Morabito Grean