Sleepy Hollow to Host Rock The Block Party on Sept. 14

Everyone’s invited to the Sleepy Hollow Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 2 p.m. – 10 p.m., on Beekman Avenue. Come join this family-friendly event packed with free activities to celebrate Sleepy Hollow’s 150th Anniversary. Watch the parade, listen to live music, bring the kids to the bouncy castles, visit the food trucks, join in the eating contest, help fill the time capsule, and marvel at the fireworks grand finale.

The event schedule is as follows*:

2:00 – Gather at Patriot’s Park for the Sleepy Hollow Block Party parade. See special guests like the Headless Horseman, Big Nazo, marching bands, community groups, fire trucks and more.

2:30 – The parade starts at Patriot’s Park and heads down Route 9 to Beekman Avenue for the Block Party on Beekman Avenue.

3:00 – Block Party celebration on Beekman Avenue with food trucks, vendors, and children’s activities including bouncy castles.

3:15 — Block & roll with music on the main stage on Beekman Avenue at North Washington. The lineup includes: 3:15 – Cousins Moran 5:15 – Russo Brothers

7:00 – Food eating contest located at the main stage, Beekman Avenue at North Washington, with Joey Chestnut, ranked #1 in the world by Major League Eating .

8:00 – Fireworks.

8:30 – Music continues with The Incumbents on the main stage on Beekman Avenue at North Washington.

* Times are subject to change.

Contribute to the time capsule and help us celebrate 2024 in 2049

As part of Sleepy Hollow’s 150th anniversary, the Village is creating a time capsule that will be buried in front of Village Hall, 28 Beekman Avenue. Donate special small items that can be placed in the capsule that represent life today in Sleepy Hollow. There will be a collection box staffed by the Historical Society of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown. The capsule will be opened in 2049 at Sleepy Hollow’s 175th anniversary celebration.

This event is supported by a Market New York grant from Empire State Development and I LOVE NY/New York State’s Division of Tourism, awarded through the Regional Economic Development Council initiative.