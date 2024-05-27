Ossining LGBTQ+ Alliance and Hudson Valley Queer Collective Announce June Events

The Ossining LGBTQ+ Alliance and the Hudson Valley Queer Collective have planned a series of events focused on arts, culture, and advocacy in the river town of Ossining, NY, throughout the month of June. Ossining, a diverse town with an engaged small business community, is rallying together under the guidance of two local organizations to celebrate Pride month this June.

The Ossining LGBTQ Alliance is a volunteer organization that promotes a safe and welcoming environment for the LGBTQ community. The Hudson Valley Queer Collective is a celebration of LGBTQ+ art, expression, and community in New York’s Hudson Valley, started and run by local musician and advocate Christina Picciano.

“There are many ways folks can celebrate pride and I’m happy to partner with local organizations and businesses to offer a variety of events that can reach our local LGBTQ+ community,” said Picciano. “From music performances, listening engagements, drag performers and limited beer and coffee releases that raise money for LGBTQ+ organizations, I’m excited to showcase the power of queer art.

June Pride events are listed below. All are welcome.

The Ossining LGBTQ+ Alliance & Hudson Valley Queer Collective 2024 Events

What: Countdown to Pride

When: May 31 at 7:00pm

May 31 at 7:00pm Where: Here Coffee + Beer at 20 Main St, Ossining, NY 10562

Here Coffee + Beer at 20 Main St, Ossining, NY 10562 Why: Ossining gears up for an epic Pride season kick-off with Here Coffee + Beer’s debut of “Prismatic Resistance” coffee roasted in Ossining, supporting The Harvey Milk Foundation. Enjoy Pride-themed beer releases, fresh tunes from LGBTQ+ artists with NYVB, and vibes until midnight.

What: The Ossining LGBTQ+ Alliance and Hudson Valley Queer Collective LGBTQ+ Music Listening Library

When: Opening night June 5 at 7:00pm; on display June 1 – July 31

Opening night June 5 at 7:00pm; on display June 1 – July 31 Where: Bethany Arts Community at 40 Somerstown Rd, Ossining, NY 10562

Bethany Arts Community at 40 Somerstown Rd, Ossining, NY 10562 Why: Experience an interactive LGBTQ+ Listening Library at Bethany Arts Community, in collaboration with The Ossining LGBTQ Alliance, June 1st to July 31st. Dive into the legacy of queer musicians through vinyl, CDs, and cassettes. Opening celebration on June 5th! Calling all queer musicians, record stores, labels, and music enthusiasts: Donate vinyl, cassettes, or CDs featuring LGBTQ+ artists of any era to be a part of this immersive journey. Reach out at ossininglgtbq@gmail.com to donate!

What: The Ossining LGBTQ+ Alliance and Village of Ossining Progress Pride Flag Raising

When: June 5 at 4:00pm

June 5 at 4:00pm Where: Market Square at Main Street and Spring St, Ossining, NY 10562

Market Square at Main Street and Spring St, Ossining, NY 10562 Why: The Ossining LGBTQ+ Alliance, in collaboration with the Village of Ossining, is proud to announce the official raising of the Pride Flag. All are invited to attend. The flag raising will be attended by local, county, and state elected officials and representatives from the LGBTQ+ community. The rainbow flag is raised in June, the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which was the catalyst for Pride Month. During this time, we reflect, honor, and amplify the voices of the LGBTQ+ community past, present, and future.

What: The Ossining LGBTQ+ Alliance + The LOFT LGBTQ+ Center LOFT Night Out Pride Party

When: June 6 from 7:00pm – 9:00pm

June 6 from 7:00pm – 9:00pm Where: Sing Sing Kill Brewery at 75 Spring St, Ossining, NY 10562

Sing Sing Kill Brewery at 75 Spring St, Ossining, NY 10562 Why: Get ready to party with the LOFT LGBTQ+ Center and The Ossining LGBTQ+ Alliance for our monthly LGBTQ+ nightlife extravaganza. Join us for a vibrant Pride Party featuring electrifying music and dazzling drag performances. Plus, don’t miss out on our special collaboration brew, Pride Rye-it, crafted in partnership with Sing Sing Kill Brewery. Limited release cans and on-tap availability!

What: The Ossining LGBTQ+ Alliance + Hudson Valley Queer Collective Den of Wax LGBTQ+ Listening Party + Store Performance

When: June 14 at 7:00pm

June 14 at 7:00pm Where: Den of Wax at 175 Main St, Ossining, NY 10562

Den of Wax at 175 Main St, Ossining, NY 10562 Why: Step into the Den of Wax LGBTQ+ Listening Party at Ossining’s newest record store! Groove to an in-store performance by queer songwriter All My Friends, and explore vinyl for sale by LGBTQ+ artists. Join us for a celebration of music, community, and inclusivity.

For more information on upcoming events or the hosting organizations, contact:

Christina Picciano (she/her)

Email: ossininglgbtq@gmail.com

Instagram: @christinapic @hvqueercollective

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ossininglgbtq

Photo credit: Christina Picciano