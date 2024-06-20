Bread enthusiasts and culinary adventurers are in for a treat at Global Grains: Celebrating Bread from Africa to the Americas on Saturday, July 13, from 11am to 4pm at Philipsburg Manor in Sleepy Hollow.

The celebration will showcase the rich and diverse bread-making traditions from around the globe, offering visitors the opportunity to meet local bakers, watch cooking demonstrations, indulge in delicious samples, and engage in hands-on craft activities.

Bread-making demonstrations will feature a variety of cuisines and techniques. René León, chef and owner of Leon’s Latin Café in Thornwood, will showcase empanadas and quinoa crisps. Pam Nyambi will demonstrate the preparation of akkara fritters. Buffalo Jump NYC will showcase Indigenous frybread, while Hudson Oven of Croton-on-Hudson will re-create ship’s biscuits from the 18th century. Voila Afrique will offer samples of eba, introducing visitors to this African staple’s flavors.

Representatives from Tarrytown’s Warner Library will be on site to lead engaging bilingual English and Spanish story time sessions. Visitors will be able to get creative with hands-on activities such as salt dough and paste paper. Tours of the manor house and grist mill will be available throughout the day.

Food and beverage options include beer from Montclair Brewery and sandwiches from Kinwich.

Admission to Global Grains is $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and young adults 18-25. Children 17 and under and Historic Hudson Valley members attend free. Tickets are available for purchase online at hudsonvalley.org.