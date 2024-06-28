Coffee Labs Roasters Partners with SPCA Westchester to Help Homeless Animals Find Forever Homes

Coffee Labs Roasters, a coffee shop with locations in Tarrytown and Eastchester, is teaming up with SPCA Westchester to raise awareness about adoptable animals in need of loving homes. As part of this partnership, Coffee Labs Roasters will host an SPCA adoption event at its Eastchester location on Saturday, July 13th, from 10 AM to 1 PM.

“We’re thrilled to partner with SPCA Westchester for this important cause,” says Alicia Love, owner of Coffee Labs Roasters. “As animal lovers ourselves, we understand the joy pets bring into our lives. By hosting this adoption event, we hope to help these wonderful animals find their forever homes.”

The July 13th event at 493 New Rochelle Rd, Bronxville, NY will feature a variety of pets from SPCA Westchester available for adoption. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet these lovable pets in a welcoming environment while enjoying some of Coffee Labs’ finest brews.

In addition to the adoption event, Coffee Labs Roasters has crafted a special coffee blend to further support the cause. Named “Dog Day Afternoon,” this unique blend features some of their most popular coffees: the double-fermented Brazil Aida Batlle Select, the washed processed Nicaraguan Herrera, and the natural processed Guatemalan Armenia Lot 5. The blend features an SPCA Westchester sticker to help spread awareness.

This event marks the beginning of an ongoing partnership between Coffee Labs Roasters and SPCA Westchester. Following the success of this event, Coffee Labs hopes to host more adoption events at both their Tarrytown and Eastchester locations, continuing their commitment to helping homeless animals in the community.