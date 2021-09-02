Award-Winning Auto Repair Shop Expands to Shrub Oak

After nearly 50 years as Briarcliff Manor’s premier auto repair shop, Fred’s Auto Repair of Briarcliff is expanding with the fall launch of Fred’s Auto Repair of Shrub Oak.

For the past 48 years, Fred Indorf has owned and operated Fred’s Auto Repair. Fred’s has enjoyed a stellar reputation and garnered many awards including a prestigious Best of Westchester Award for Auto Repair Service in 2019.

“The expansion of Fred’s Auto Repair to Shrub Oak has everything to with our staff,’ noted Indorf. “We have built a talented team that prioritizes a great customer experience.”

Bill Cummings, who has worked alongside Fred for many years, will oversee the daily operations and quality control of both locations. Mike Serafini, who has worked with Bill for over 10 years, will head the service department in Shrub Oak. Long-time employee, Kristina Cummings will remain in Briarcliff Manor.

Kristina, Fred, Bill and Mike from Fred’s Auto Repair of Briarcliff and Shrub Oak

“Opening an independent repair facility in Shrub Oak will give the community a much-needed option for auto repairs and service in an area saturated with automotive dealerships,” said Cummings. “The Shrub Oak facility will offer the same great customer service that Fred’s Auto Repair of Briarcliff Manor has been known for the last 48 years.”

According to Indorf, the two locations will offer one-stop service for any make and model of vehicle. “From basic service needs like oil changes and yearly state inspections to the most complicated drivability issues, our trained ASE certified technicians will be able to keep your vehicle a reliable source of transportation.”

In addition to the traditional auto repair services, Fred’s offers while-you-wait service or a drop-off option where you can take advantage of their shuttle service for transportation home.

Fred’s Auto Repair of Shrub Oak is slated to open on September 20. To find out more or to read testimonials from Fred’s customers, visit www.fredsautorepair.com. To make an appointment, contact either of Fred’s locations.

3668 Barger Street. (Rt. 132)

Shrub Oak, NY 10588

914-352-6090

581 N State Rd.

Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510

914-762-1131