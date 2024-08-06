The Rye Arts Center’s Annual Open House Set for September 7

The Rye Arts Center is delighted to unveil its forthcoming Open House, a tribute to artistic expression, community engagement, and creative exploration. This highly anticipated community event promises a day brimming with activities, inspiring artistic showcases, and musical performances that appeal to all ages and artistic mediums. With FREE admission, all are encouraged to attend, explore the facilities, interact with instructors and artists, and soak in the vibrant atmosphere of The Rye Arts Center.

The event is sceduled for Saturday, September 7th, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Rye Arts Center, 51 Milton Road, Rye, NY 10580.

Open House highlights include a concert by RAC music instructors, interactive demos and workshops inspired by some of the many RAC offerings, and an Artisan Boutique featuring local (and not so local) artists. The Open House will also have direct access to Rye Recreation’s Food Truck Festival, which will take place on the same day and host a variety of delicious culinary delights!

The Open House will also feature the unveiling of our new class lineup! Many new classes, for all ages, will be available this Fall – and if you become a member during our Open House event you will receive a 25% discount on your first class! This is a prime opportunity to explore a new artistic hobby, enhance your skills, or indulge in creativity. Our Membership Drive is your gateway to artistic growth while enjoying substantial savings. For more details about our membership options and benefits, visit our website or chat with our friendly staff during the event.

For more information, please visit www.ryeartscenter.org