Taghkanic Chorale Welcomes New Singers for Spring Season

Rehearsals for the Taghkanic Chorale’s Spring concert have begun, and new singers are invited to join.

The concert program “Across the Vast Eternal Sky” features the ethereal music of Ola Gjeilo (Across the Vast Eternal Sky and Sunrise Mass) and Enrique Granados (Song of the Stars), coupled with Leonard Bernstein’s powerful Chichester Psalms and selections from his West Side Story – all music designed to inspire and uplift. Performances will be May 14-15, 2022, at Holy Name of Mary Church in Croton-on-Hudson.

Now in its 55th season, the Chorale offers music lovers in Northern Westchester and surrounding communities the opportunity to sing and hear the greatest choral music of all eras from the Renaissance to contemporary composers.

Throughout the pandemic the Chorale has persevered – with virtual concerts and Zoom rehearsals – always aligned with NYS/ CDC guidelines. “Last September we began rehearsing in person again, with masks. And our December concert in Croton was our first live performance for an audience in two years,” says Deb May, the Chorale’s president. That concert celebrated the music of Bach and Vivaldi, supported by five accomplished soloists and a 20-piece Baroque orchestra.

Rehearsals for the upcoming Spring season are every Tuesday evening at 7:30 – 9:30 pm, initially held via Zoom. Plans are to return to in-person rehearsals (with a live streaming option for remote participation) on February 8.

The Chorale welcomes singers of all ages, vocal ranges and skill levels, with no audition required. Prospective singers are encouraged to drop in on a Tuesday rehearsal, with no obligation to join.

For more information on the Chorale, Maestro Jason Tramm, Zoom log-in, rehearsal specifics, and a video link to the December 2021 concert – visit www.taghkanicchorale.org.