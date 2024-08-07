Hulda’s Night Returns to Rockefeller Preserve

Now in its sixth season, Hulda’s Night is a very special immersive theatrical experience that the Rockefeller State Park Preserve (RSPP) hosts once a year during the last two weeks of October.

Audiences are transported back to the time of the American Revolution as they are led on foot along Rockefeller’s famous carriage roads which are specially lit only by lanterns reminiscent of the age of “Hulda the Witch.” As they walk through the dark woods, they are captivated by some of the legends of Sleepy Hollow and the drama that played out between Hulda and the people of the town.

Each show consists of four venues where audiences gather to watch short performances designed to tell the story of Hulda the Witch, The Pastor Ritzema of the Old Dutch Church, The Storyteller and The Journey Home.

Hulda’s Night is the mastermind creation of RSPP’s own talented staff Susan Lewenz (aka ‘Ranger Su’) and park director, Peter Iskenderian, who made this exciting “Broadway in the park event” the most sought-after seasonal Fall experience in the Hudson Valley. Ranger Su explains “Professional actors perform in a real historical site of the American Revolution, and audiences get to watch where history once unfolded and witness first-hand the struggles of Hulda the Witch who was shunned because she was different, when, in reality she was a real-life hero of the war!”

There are two shows nightly on the evenings of October 16-19 and October 23-26, with a total of 16 performances. Hulda’s Night has been growing in popularity every year and performances have been selling out right away. Tickets go on sale on September 9th at 9:10am. Go to RockefellerStateParkPreserve.org/event (Please note: You won’t see the Hulda event on Eventbrite before this day/time.)

There are sponsorship opportunities for anyone looking to get involved with Hulda’s Night both in advertising and in-kind services. Visit huldasnight.com/sponsor for more information. All funds go to support activities and events in the Preserve.