‘Glass Ceiling Breakers’ Showcases Local Women of Stage and Screen

Theatre Revolution, the first in the Hudson Valley to produce a women’s short play/film festival, is back with its Glass Ceiling Breakers Short Play & Film Festival featuring Women Artists. The weekend event is at Philipstown Depot Theatre on June 14, 15 and 16.

This year’s lineup includes Emmy Award Winners, BAFTA & Peabody Nominees, as well as Broadway and TV performers to the fest. They will also continue the annual Best of the Fest: GCB Films on Tuesday September 10 at the Bedford Playhouse Clive Davis Arts Center.

The festival will include the world premiere of Welcome to Theatre, directed by award winner Annetta Marion and written by Theatre Revolution Founder Gabrielle Fox starring Michael Raymond Fox of Tarrytown and Sean Weil. Fox says he is “thrilled to have this work premiere in the Hudson Valley among the vibrant creative community that runs up and down the river.”

Marion is an Emmy-winning filmmaker who made Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie. She will be Women in Show Business Panel with Patty Schumann, an Emmy-winning editor and Co-Founder and Director of the Yonkers Film Festival.

Short play Census by Obie-winning playwright Susan Miller will be directed by Cady McClain, Artistic Director of Westchester’s Axial Theatre and the first woman to win three Emmys for her acting on three different daytime dramas.

Peekskill‘s own Sol Miranda is in the festival as writer, producer and lead actress for the short film Asynchronous. Miranda has deep roots in the Peekskill creative community and is well known for her acting work as “mole woman” Donna Maria Nuñez on the Emmy-nominated Netflix series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Asynchronous also stars Reed Birney, whose credits include TV’s Succession.

Another Peekskill resident, Marisa Lowe, stars in the play The DinoStore by Yorktown’s Linda Bidwell Delaney who based the script on her grandson, a Croton-on-Hudson resident with a passion for dinosaurs.

Mother/daughter team and Ossining residents Michelle Concha and Olivia Concha Herko star in the world premiere of the short film Papa George directed by Yarilis Ramos López. Concha is also directing the play Prewritten by Erin Moughon and starring Rivertown residents Sweta Kaswai of Irvington and Elle Randall from Ossining and Denise Asland of Briarcliff.

For showtimes and other info > theatrerevolution.org