Free Robison Summer Concert Series Continues with Captain Jack: The Ultimate Billy Joel Tribute Band

The Robison Summer Concert Series continues with Captain Jack: The Ultimate Billy Joel Tribute Band, on Friday, August 16, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

County Executive George Latimer said, “The warm evening air at our summertime concerts is relaxing and comforting. The pleasant temperatures make dancing to and enjoying the music even more enjoyable. Residents can revel in the combination of live music and the serene night ambiance while creating lasting memories with family and friends.”

Parks Commissioner Kathleen O’Connor said, “Billy Joel’s music is a rich tapestry of storytelling that blends elements of rock, pop, jazz and classical. His songs resonate across generations and offer something for everyone.”

Gates open at 6 p.m., and the concerts begin at 7 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Please bring blankets and lawn chairs for general seating. Coolers are permitted.

The remaining concerts in the series are:

Wednesday, Aug. 28: Jimmy Kenny and the Pirate Beach Band: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett and Zac Brown (rescheduled from Aug. 9)

Thursday, Aug. 29, The M’80s: New York’s Premier 80s Rock Experience – Just added!

Friday, Aug. 30: The Dave Matthews Tribute Band

Sunday, Sept. 15: Shot Thru the Heart: A Tribute to Bon Jovi. Gates open at 2 p.m., and the concert begins at 3 p.m. (rescheduled from July 12)

The Concert Series is presented by the Westchester County Parks and Sharc Creative with Westchester Parks Foundation, and support from White Plains Hospital, Tompkins Community Bank, 100.7 WHUD, 107.1 The Peak, Hamlethub, Inspiria Outdoor Advertising, Morano Group Landscapes and Hardscapes and Westchester Magazine.

Kensico Dam Plaza is located at 1 Bronx River Parkway, Valhalla (Directions). More information or call (914) 864-PARK.