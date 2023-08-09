Free Hudson River Music and Comedy Festival Set for September 3 in Peekskill

Paramount Hudson Valley and the Factoria at Charles Point have teamed up to celebrate the long weekend on September 3rd with a full line up of comedy and music along the banks of the Hudson River. Admission is free and the event will run from 4 pm to 10 pm at the The Factoria at Charles Point located at 5 John Walsh Blvd in Peekskill.

Performers include:

Damselle celebrates The Women of Rock. Featuring Leigh Evans belting out unforgettable female vocals. The band consists of Rick Mullen, Jimmy McElligott & Dale Stackhouse. Band members have performed with Don McLean, Commander Cody, Tommy James, and dozens more.

Professor Louie & the Crowmatix have been nominated for Five Grammy Awards. Professor Louie & the Crowmatix began as the backing band for The Band but have become, successful in their own right. Their recently released 16th studio album ‘Strike Up the Band’ has garnered extensive airplay and has spent 10 months on the Contemporary Blues Roots Music charts. The band features former members of Van Morrison, Bob Dylan, Levon Helm, Rick Danko, Joe Cocker, Joe Jackson and many more.

Jay Prince & Friends come at you from all directions but in the end, it’s all about the funk. The 9-piece band will have you on your feet from the first song. The soulful dual lead vocals will have you singing along and grooving to the beat. While the stellar horn section, featuring former members of Blood, Sweat & Tears is guaranteed to keep the crowd dancing under the stars well into the night.

John Iavarone, Vinny Mark, Renee DeLoreno & Jeff Norris head the superb comedy line up. They have been featured on HBO, Comedy Central, Late-Night w/ David Letterman, Good Morning America, The Rosie O’Donnell Show and many more.

Tickets are free, no pets allowed and after 9pm only 21 years and older will be admitted. For more information visit paramounthudsonvalley.com.