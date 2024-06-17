A Summerful of Music + More at Caramoor

If the richness and variety of their 2024 summer calendar is any indication, the people who run Caramoor are taking to heart the last syllable in its name: there is more of everything for everyone at the many-splendored cultural oasis in Katonah, as its 79th season gets underway June 9.

Caramoor is aptly described by President and CEO Ed Lewis as “a gathering space for anyone in search of music, art, beauty, and community.” Since he arrived three years ago, the verdant and sprawling former estate of Walter and Lucie Rosen has expanded its offerings far beyond the classical music realm for which it largely has been known.

Under his watch, Caramoor has presented nearly 200 events and attracted 100,000 visitors. Boasting both natural grandeur and cultural richness, Caramoor might even lay claim to being the Lincoln Center of the Hudson Valley.

With a choice of five venues to enjoy, there are many Caramoors to experience. As media liaison Barb Prisament puts it, “We have free community events, sometimes participatory, family programs, music and meditation. Gardens to stroll, sound art to discover, afternoon teas, Rosen House tours, picnicking and more.”

