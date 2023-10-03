Evaluating Property Value: Factors That Matter Most

When buying or selling a home, the biggest factor can also be the most nerve-racking – the overall value. Sure, the “real” value of the home is whatever willing buyers in the market will pay, but there are several factors that are involved in the actual appraisal.

Whether you met with a real estate agent in New York who quoted a price you don’t agree with or you’re just curious about the ingredients that go into evaluating property values, we’ve got you covered.

Take a look.

Interest Rates

We’ve seen a lot of news lately about the Federal hikes of interest rates and while that doesn’t mean that getting a fixed-rate mortgage will increase, it can still affect the value of the property. Both short-term and long-term interest rates, such as those found on credit cards and VA loans in Florida, impact your home affordability, albeit in distinct manners. Rising short-term rates might boost your savings’ interest, but simultaneously, they escalate the cost of short-term debt. For instance, if you are allocating more funds towards paying off a credit card or a short-term loan, it probably leaves a smaller portion of your budget for affording a home.

The crux of the matter is that with the rise in interest rates, home affordability may decrease for many, potentially influencing the selling price of your property.

Other Homes in the Area

Whether you utilize your VA benefits in Texas to buy a home in the city or you’re selling property on Pocantico Lake, the sale prices of similar homes in your neighborhood are one of the best indicators of your home’s value.

The challenge lies in the fact that no two comparative properties are identical, necessitating adjustments for significant variances. Manually comparing minute details such as vaulted ceilings, closeness to a quality school, or even an intangible attribute like a picturesque view can prove quite arduous. For accuracy, it’s imperative to take into consideration each distinct feature, and ideally, a large number of comparative properties should be examined.

Is it Modernized?

Updates and upgrades such as smart appliances, newly renovated kitchens and bathrooms, and energy-efficient windows, can all boost the value of a property. On the flip side, older homes with outdated features may see their value decrease if they’re not properly maintained or upgraded.

The key here is to strike a balance – upgrading your home with modern amenities can add value, but excessive renovations or high-end upgrades may not necessarily recoup their costs in the sale price of the property.

Other Considerations

In addition to the above, several other factors go into determining the price of a real estate investment.

Age & Condition – Generally, newer homes tend to be valued higher. This is often because crucial components of the house, such as the plumbing, electrical systems, the roof, and appliances are newer and thus less prone to malfunction.

Neighborhood Amenities – The quality of nearby schools and proximity to parks, public transportation, and other conveniences can all add value.

– The quality of nearby schools and proximity to parks, public transportation, and other conveniences can all add value. Size and Usable Space – The bigger the living space and overall square footage, the higher the price.

– The bigger the living space and overall square footage, the higher the price. Supply & Demand – High demand and limited supply will always increase prices.

As you can see, multiple factors go into determining the value of a property. It’s important to keep all of these aspects in mind when either buying or selling to ensure you’re getting the best deal you can. At the end of the day, it’s all about finding the perfect balance between what you’re willing to pay and what buyers are willing to pay for your property.