SHIFF Announces Screenings of Classic Sleepy Hollow Films 

The Sleepy Hollow International Film Festival (SHIFF) has announced exciting additions to the October 10-13 event. The website, www.sleepyhollowfilmfest.com, is live for filmmakers to submit their films, shorts and unproduced screenplays.

Joining screenings such as the 70th anniversary of Disney’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow and the 20th anniversary of Tim Burton’s Sleepy Hollow, SHIFF welcomes to the roster a celebration of Brian De Palma’s cult classic film Phantom of the Paradise, a salute to the legendary TV and film franchise Dark Shadows and a tribute to the TV hit series Sleepy Hollow.

In addition to events taking place at the Tarrytown Music Hall, the Warner Library and other local venues, SHIFF is planning seminars and panels that delve into the process of cinema, involving fest-goers in dynamic and intimate discussions with filmmakers, writers, composers and industry insiders.

“We’re working hard to offer attendees a comprehensive cinematic,” says Taylor White, co-founder and director of the fest. “By honoring creative achievements of the past while celebrating groundbreaking works of the future we believe fest-goers will have plenty of opportunities to enthusiastically immerse themselves in.”