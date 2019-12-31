No Hate/No Fear: An Interfaith Service to Condemn Antisemitism at Temple Beth Abraham

Temple Beth Abraham (TBA) invites the Rivertowns community to come together in solidarity after the recent anti-Semetic acts in the New York/New Jersey Area. The “No Hate/No Fear” Interfaith Service to Condemn Antisemitism will take place on Sunday, January 5 at 2:00pm at TBA.

“This will not be the solution to anti-Semitism. It will be a reminder to all of us that our community is filled with much more love than hate. It will be a reminder that good can triumph over evil when good people stand up in solidarity. This, after all, is the message we have just spent eight days celebrating!” said Rabbi David Holtz, spiritual leader at Temple Beth Abraham.

Joining TBA clergy and congregants at the gathering will be clergy and congregants from these Tarrytown houses of worship: Christ Episcopal Church, Foster Memorial AME Zion Church, First Baptist Church, and the Reformed Church of the Tarrytowns.