Todd Elementary School Welcomes New Principal Jessica Michaelidis

Jessica Michaelidis will take over as Principal of Todd Elementary School on July 1, replacing Colleen O’Neill-Mangan who is retiring at the end of the school year, the Briarcliff Manor Board of Education announced Thursday.

An educator for more than 23 years, Ms. Michaelidis currently serves as Assistant Principal at P.S. 204 in Brooklyn, a position she has held for 15 years. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Social Sciences from Binghamton University, a Master’s Degree in Education and Special Education from Lesley College and, in 2006, she earned a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study in Administration and Educational Leadership from The College of St. Rose.

Ms. Michaelidis was chosen after an extensive screening process that included surveys of parents and staff, focus groups and interview committees.

“Ms. Michaelidis emerged as highly knowledgeable and thoughtful candidate,” said Superintendent Dr. James Kaishian. “She is a school leader who understands the need to balance the academic and emotional needs of students while partnering with parents to ensure that every child succeeds.”

Numerous staff members ranging from teachers to school monitors and beyond participated in the interview committees, alongside the administration and members from the Briarcliff PTA.

Ms. Michaelidis, who resides with her family in Westchester County, looks forward to beginning her tenure in the fall.

“I am thrilled to join this incredible school community to continue the amazing work that is happening at Todd Elementary School,” she said. “My beliefs about how students learn best are aligned with the Briarcliff philosophy of educating the whole child by placing equal emphasis on academic growth and social emotional development.”

Ms. Michaelidis said she hoped to provide students with engaging, inspiring educational experiences to maximize their success in school and beyond.

“My vision is to place the 5 C’s of 21st century learning at the heart of instruction as we provide students with ongoing opportunities to develop skills in communication, collaboration, creativity, critical thinking and citizenship,” she said.

“Ms. Michaelidis is an outstanding school leader who will serve the community and our school programs for years to come. We are very excited to have her on board,” said Briarcliff Human Resources Director, Claudia Murphy. “I am so pleased with the outcome of this process and most appreciative of the feedback and input from the Briarcliff school community that became the foundation for the comprehensive process that ensued.”