Strawtown Studios and Teatown Launch “Nature Girls” Art Exhibit

Ecology meets art – a creative synergy.

The opening reception for a first-of-its-kind photo exhibit, From the Schoolyard to the River Beach: A “Nature Girls” Art Exhibit, will take place on Sunday, October 6, 3:00 to 5:00pm, at Teatown Lake Reservation’s Visitor Center, 1600 Spring Valley Rd, Ossining, NY 10562. The exhibit will run until November 24. Exhibit hours are during Teatown’s regular Visitor Center hours: 9am – 5pm, every day.

“Nature Girls” is an education program developed by Teatown that encourages girls to get out into nature, develop an interest for natural science, as well as self-confidence and cooperation. For the past six years, by invitation, Hudson Valley-based Strawtown Studio artists/educators have been collaborating with Teatown to bring their nature-art education specialty to the “Nature Girls.”

“Teatown’s collaboration with Strawtown artists combines the talents of both organizations as mentors to young women” said Phyllis Bock, Director of Education at Teatown. “Our team of educators encourages Nature Girls to follow their passion for science at a time when peer pressure often wins out. In following the footsteps of great women scientists, Nature Girls develops positive experiences in nature and emboldens these girls to intellectually and artistically become lifelong environmental stewards.”

Inspiring for children and adults alike, this creative exhibition highlights the discoveries and art creations of the Nature Girls, through the seasons and over the years. The nature-art captured in this exhibit will further inspire the visitor to see the beauty of the Hudson Valley through a new artistic lens.

“Combining art with natural materials and ecological science learning is fun and engaging, and it develops the 21st century skills of creativity, critical thinking, collaboration, personal expression and handwork—skills that are essential in our rapidly changing world”, said Joanna Dickey, Strawtown Studio’s Program Director. Adding the art component to environmental education also allows the STEM learning model to become STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math), a growing trend.

Nature Girls is a popular nature, art and science program, held in summer camp, and after-school settings, that provides opportunity for guided outdoor exploration, creativity, design, collaboration, and communication. Primarily for 5th graders, the experiences featured in the exhibit include school-yard, park, and river exploration on the shores of the Hudson at the Kathryn W. Davis RiverWalk Center in Sleepy Hollow.

Join Teatown and Strawtown artists/educators on Saturday, November 16th for a Nature Art Workshop at Teatown! 11am – 1pm