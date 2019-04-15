Speaker Inspires Irvington Middle School Students to Believe in Themselves

Sixth- through eighth-graders welcomed motivational speaker Shaun Derik to their school on February 28 for a special presentation, “Use Your Inside Voices.” A metaphor for listening to one’s voice within, Derik used music, humor and movement to engage the students, inspire them to believe in themselves, and empower them with strategies for positive thinking.

“The main lesson I learned …was to never give up, no matter what is happening to you or what other people say about you,” sixth-grader Alex Shapiro said.

Eighth-grader Morgan Balkin said Derik’s humorous and engaging speech resonated.

“…In life you will face a lot of challenges, and you need to problem-solve and find humor in those problems,” seventh-grader Matteo Perrone said.

The program was sponsored by the Irvington About Safe Kids-Community Advisory Board (iASK-CAB), a coalition established through a grant awarded to the Village of Irvington and its Community Advisory Board.