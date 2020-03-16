SHHS Celebrates Black History Month

Members of the African American Culture Club at Sleepy Hollow High School discussed serious issues surrounding inclusivity and racism when they held their first-ever Black History Month Assembly.

On Feb. 28, all grades participated in the event which included the origins of Black History Month, television clips which brought the issue of racism to light and an interview that club member Jickinson Louis taped with a member of the White Plains Chapter of the NAACP.

Jickisnon said hearing how she fought for civil rights made an impression on him and he wants his fellow students to learn from her stories. “This will show people how to become more considerate and inclusive of people who are different, of different colors and genders.”

“We want to spread awareness that racism still exists,” said Club President Jackie Soriano. The club also increased awareness of the contributions African Americans have made throughout history during the presentation and throughout the month of February, which is Black History month. The club members hung posters in the student lounge and made announcements over the public address system each morning.

Club Advisor Patricia Bonitatibus watched each assembly proudly. “The students took to heart that we are about diversity. We are lucky that SHHS accepts differences and embraces them.”

Principal Dr. Tracy Smith, who donated the posters to the school, encouraged students from all clubs to participate next year. Dr. Smith is also working with other school Districts to collaborate and share ideas. Members of the Pleasantville High School Culture Club attended this assembly.

Caption: SHHS African American Culture Club host Black History Month Assembly.