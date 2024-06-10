Saluting the Valedictorian and Salutatorian of Class Of 2024 

River Journal salutes this year’s valedictorians and salutatorians from the public schools in Briarcliff Manor, Irvington, Ossining and Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow. Congratulations on your accomplishments and best of luck in your future endeavors. Now go have some fun this summer!

BRIARCLIFF HIGH SCHOOL

Gautam Gupta, valedictorian. Photo courtesy of the Briarcliff School District

“My advice to current eighth graders would be to try new things. High school is a chance to expand your horizons and find new interests. Sign up for new clubs, a new sport, or even the musical. Whatever calls your name.”

Joseph Berger, salutatorian. Photo courtesy of the Briarcliff School District

“To describe high school in three words: challenging, tiring, but rewarding. Truthfully, there have been times when I doubted myself and my abilities or found it difficult to prioritize myself. However, having supportive teachers, friends, and family as well as inherent human curiosity and drive has continued to keep me motivated.”

Mirabel Solomon, salutatorian. Photo courtesy of the Briarcliff School District

“Don’t blow off your schoolwork in ninth and tenth grade, thinking it doesn’t matter. It matters. Do a sport. Try and have a close relationship with at least one or two teachers. Have a pursuit outside of school that you love for days when BHS gets to be too much. Get the tacos and the chocolate chip cookies in the cafeteria.”

IRVINGTON HIGH SCHOOL

Ciara Lyons, valedictorian. Photo courtesy of the Irvington Union Free School District

“The class of 2024 is really so special, and it is going to be so hard to leave them. I plan to live in Irvington again as an adult because I can’t imagine finding anywhere else that compares.”

Hanna Reich, salutatorian. Photo courtesy of the Irvington Union Free School District

“I became enthralled with the spirit and community of IHS, loving every minute of pep rallies and Color Wars. I will miss the friendships I have made most of all, as well as the schoolwide events.”

OSSINING HIGH SCHOOL

Katelyn Battacharia, valedictorian. Photo courtesy of Ossining School District

“The Ossining High School class of 2024 is one of the most competitive, dedicated, talented, and successful classes I have ever seen. I am truly grateful to be a part of it. I can’t wait to see the amazing things everyone does as we go our separate ways.”

Thomas Cong, salutatorian. Photo courtesy of Ossining School District.

“Ossining’s class of 2024 has been not only one of the most successful in recent years, but also the most impactful and transformative for our community”

SLEEPY HOLLOW HIGH SCHOOL

Marina Arakaki Orsini, valedictorian. Photo courtesy of the Tarrytown Union Free School District

“The class of 2024 has the most talented and gritty students I’ve ever met. I am so proud to be part of this class and to have learned from amazing individuals with unique perspectives and talents. I know that we will achieve greatness in the future and make our community a better place.”

Nina Lyppens, salutatorian. Photo courtesy of the Tarrytown Union Free School District

“My time at Sleepy Hollow High School has been transformative. I’m going to have a hard time leaving my friends behind.”