Saluting RJN Vals & Sals: At the Head of Their Class

Croton-Harmon High School

JONATHAN BAI

VALEDICTORIAN

Extracurricular

Has been playing the violin for 10 years. The arts loosen his mind and allow him to connect with his inner, abstract self.

Post-Graduation

Brown University, to major in applied math and a minor in graphic design.

Exceptional Educators

His family has “instilled in him a drive for excellence from a young age.”

Words of Wisdom

He would advise his freshman self to “always put genuine effort into what he pursues and never waste his time on what feels disingenuous to who he is.”

PALMER WENTWORTH

SALUTATORIAN

Extracurricular

Spearheaded the Physics Peer-Tutoring program, which he hopes will continue and grow over the coming years.

Post-Graduation

Will study Data Science at Michigan State University, where he has been offered a partial scholarship and a Professorial Assistantship position.

Exceptional Educators

Ms. Glazenburg “led me down the path of Data Science and helped me immensely with the college process in general. I’ll always remember her advice as I pursue a degree and a career in that field.”

Words of Wisdom

He overcame the isolation of remote learning during his freshman year by discovering new passions and hobbies and “garnering a greater sense of independence and self-motivation.”

Hendrick Hudson High School

RACHEL KEEFE

VALEDICTORIAN

Extracurricular

Varsity Cheerleading Captain, Peer Leadership, Math Honor Society.

Post-Graduation

University of Richmond, to major in Mathematics with a concentration in Data Science.

Exceptional Educators

Demonstrate a passion for what they teach that impacts their students, creating a positive learning environment. Mr. Tullo makes a challenging course like AP Calculus easier to understand, fun, and rewarding!

Words of Wisdom

Never settle for anything less than what you deserve.

CHIARA QUICK

SALUTATORIAN

Extracurricular

Literary Magazine Editor-in-Chief, National Honor Society President, Math Honor Society Secretary.

Post-Graduation

Barnard College of Columbia University, to major in English and Chemistry. Professional Path: A career that combines my interests in literature and science.

Exceptional Educators

Someone who goes beyond teaching curriculum and understands the learning style of each student to adjust their teaching style accordingly. My junior year AP Chemistry teacher, Mr. Confrey, used analogies that the class understood so that the challenging concepts were easier for us to follow.

Words of Wisdom

Remember that your ultimate goal should not be to do better than everyone else, but to reach your own best every single day.

Peekskill High School

ARIANA OKOTH

VALEDICTORIAN

Extracurricular

Student Council President. Black Culture Club President. Science National Honor Society President. Girls Varsity Swim Captain. Lead role in spring musical. Debate Team. Concert Choir. Concert Band. City Singers.

Post-Graduation

Harvard University, concentrating in African American Studies on pre-medical track.

Exceptional Educators

Dance & Physical Education teacher, Coach Johnson, made her class exciting and a safe haven for all students. Mrs. Kellam taught me the importance of considering all perspectives and methods for any problem.

Words of Wisdom

“If you want it, you gotta see it with a clear-eyed view.” (lyrics by Meek Mill)

JANIRA MARTINEZ

SALUTATORIAN

Extracurricular

Class President. Spanish Honor Society President. Drama Club. Peekskill Hispanic Community Corp. Drum Hill Senior Living volunteer.

Post-Graduation

Columbia University full scholarship, to major in Computer Science and Business Administration.

Exceptional Educators

Spanish teacher Ms. Suero was there for me academically and emotionally. AP Calculus teacher Ms. Lennane made every topic understandable. Security Guard Mr. Stiles has been a second father these four years.

Words of Wisdom

Don’t ever stop learning, not just academically, but of the world itself, for we are the generation with the potential to make some serious change. (Also, make sure you live a little! Life is what you make of it.)

Walter Panas High School

JOHAN EASAW

VALEDICTORIAN

Extracurricular

Estamos Unidos Club Co-President. Varsity Soccer. Troop 174 Boy Scout: For Eagle Service project, created a trail and built bridge and bench in woods at Putnam/Northern Westchester BOCES. Mentored by Dan Novak of BOCES, with generous grant from Candreva Environmental Foundation.

Post-Graduation

Purdue University, to major in Computer Engineering.

Exceptional Educator

Someone who communicates their lessons effectively and allows students to learn in an engaging environment.

Words of Wisdom

Set high goals for yourself and always strive to achieve them. Always be proud of what you accomplish if you gave your full effort.

PATILLE GUEKJIAN

SALUTATORIAN

Extracurricular

Student Government. Science Honor Society.

Post-Graduation

Georgia Institute of Technology, to major in Aerospace Engineering, minor in Computing and Intelligence.

Exceptional Educator

Someone who pushes students to leave their comfort zone and explore new paths.

Words of Wisdom

Your success so far is not only a reflection of your past accomplishments, but a display of your possible future actions.