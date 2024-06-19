Saluting RJN Vals & Sals: At the Head of Their Class

Croton-Harmon High School
JONATHAN BAI
VALEDICTORIAN
Extracurricular
Has been playing the violin for 10 years. The arts loosen his mind and allow him to connect with his inner, abstract self.
Post-Graduation
Brown University, to major in applied math and a minor in graphic design.
Exceptional Educators
His family has “instilled in him a drive for excellence from a young age.”
Words of Wisdom
He would advise his freshman self to “always put genuine effort into what he pursues and never waste his time on what feels disingenuous to who he is.”
PALMER WENTWORTH
SALUTATORIAN
Extracurricular
Spearheaded the Physics Peer-Tutoring program, which he hopes will continue and grow over the coming years.
Post-Graduation
Will study Data Science at Michigan State University, where he has been offered a partial scholarship and a Professorial Assistantship position.
Exceptional Educators
Ms. Glazenburg “led me down the path of Data Science and helped me immensely with the college process in general. I’ll always remember her advice as I pursue a degree and a career in that field.”
Words of Wisdom
He overcame the isolation of remote learning during his freshman year by discovering new passions and hobbies and “garnering a greater sense of independence and self-motivation.”
Hendrick Hudson High School
RACHEL KEEFE
VALEDICTORIAN
Extracurricular
Varsity Cheerleading Captain, Peer Leadership, Math Honor Society.
Post-Graduation
University of Richmond, to major in Mathematics with a concentration in Data Science.
Exceptional Educators
Demonstrate a passion for what they teach that impacts their students, creating a positive learning environment. Mr. Tullo makes a challenging course like AP Calculus easier to understand, fun, and rewarding!
Words of Wisdom
Never settle for anything less than what you deserve.
CHIARA QUICK
SALUTATORIAN
Extracurricular
Literary Magazine Editor-in-Chief, National Honor Society President, Math Honor Society Secretary.
Post-Graduation
Barnard College of Columbia University, to major in English and Chemistry. Professional Path: A career that combines my interests in literature and science.
Exceptional Educators
Someone who goes beyond teaching curriculum and understands the learning style of each student to adjust their teaching style accordingly. My junior year AP Chemistry teacher, Mr. Confrey, used analogies that the class understood so that the challenging concepts were easier for us to follow.
Words of Wisdom
Remember that your ultimate goal should not be to do better than everyone else, but to reach your own best every single day.
Peekskill High School
ARIANA OKOTH
VALEDICTORIAN
Extracurricular
Student Council President. Black Culture Club President. Science National Honor Society President. Girls Varsity Swim Captain. Lead role in spring musical. Debate Team. Concert Choir. Concert Band. City Singers.
Post-Graduation
Harvard University, concentrating in African American Studies on pre-medical track.
Exceptional Educators
Dance & Physical Education teacher, Coach Johnson, made her class exciting and a safe haven for all students. Mrs. Kellam taught me the importance of considering all perspectives and methods for any problem.
Words of Wisdom
“If you want it, you gotta see it with a clear-eyed view.” (lyrics by Meek Mill)
JANIRA MARTINEZ
SALUTATORIAN
Extracurricular
Class President. Spanish Honor Society President. Drama Club. Peekskill Hispanic Community Corp. Drum Hill Senior Living volunteer.
Post-Graduation
Columbia University full scholarship, to major in Computer Science and Business Administration.
Exceptional Educators
Spanish teacher Ms. Suero was there for me academically and emotionally. AP Calculus teacher Ms. Lennane made every topic understandable. Security Guard Mr. Stiles has been a second father these four years.
Words of Wisdom
Don’t ever stop learning, not just academically, but of the world itself, for we are the generation with the potential to make some serious change. (Also, make sure you live a little! Life is what you make of it.)
Walter Panas High School
JOHAN EASAW
VALEDICTORIAN
Extracurricular
Estamos Unidos Club Co-President. Varsity Soccer. Troop 174 Boy Scout: For Eagle Service project, created a trail and built bridge and bench in woods at Putnam/Northern Westchester BOCES. Mentored by Dan Novak of BOCES, with generous grant from Candreva Environmental Foundation.
Post-Graduation
Purdue University, to major in Computer Engineering.
Exceptional Educator
Someone who communicates their lessons effectively and allows students to learn in an engaging environment.
Words of Wisdom
Set high goals for yourself and always strive to achieve them. Always be proud of what you accomplish if you gave your full effort.
PATILLE GUEKJIAN
SALUTATORIAN
Extracurricular
Student Government. Science Honor Society.
Post-Graduation
Georgia Institute of Technology, to major in Aerospace Engineering, minor in Computing and Intelligence.
Exceptional Educator
Someone who pushes students to leave their comfort zone and explore new paths.
Words of Wisdom
Your success so far is not only a reflection of your past accomplishments, but a display of your possible future actions.