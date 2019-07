Forty second-graders at Pocantico Hills School dressed up as Fern, Charlotte, Wilbur and other characters on the Zuckerman Farm to perform Charlotte’s Web on June 7. The performance has been an annual tradition for young Pocantico students since 1999. This was the final year that second-grade teachers Lory Rollman and Tina Baer will be coordinating the show as they are leaving the district.