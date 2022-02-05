Pocantico

Pocantico Students Create Color-Wheel Clocks

February 5, 2022
Pocantico Hills School art teacher Jolene Morotti obtained clock movements to add to eighth-graders’ color-wheel projects.

art teacher Jolene Morotti added an extra feature to eighth-graders’ color-wheel projects this year since they were not able to do it in seventh grade, as is customary.

“I decided to make them a little bit more special for this year by turning them into clocks,” she said.

Color wheels are an important unit on painting fundamentals, Ms. Morotti said. Students learn basics of color theory. They get black, white, red, blue and yellow paint, and they use them to create all the other colors they use. Students also use drawing tools like protractors and rulers when they create their color wheels.

