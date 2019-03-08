Ossining High School Junior Receives Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Legacy Award

Ossining High School junior Isaac Newman was one of seven students recognized by African American Men of Westchester on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for having a positive impact on their communities.

Newman received the Social Action Award at the organization’s 18th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Youth Awards luncheon in Tarrytown for his volunteer work. As part of his Science Research Program project at OHS he helps biomedical engineer Howard Hillstrom at the Hospital for Special Surgery with Hillstrom’s research and work on transtibial (below-the-knee) amputees. Newman reviews literature, looks for subjects to participate and helps to organize the research.

“I’m very grateful that I was able to receive the award, and I feel more accomplished,” said Newman, feeling that he is being seen “…as someone who’s trying to better the world…”

Newman has been considering a career in orthopedics ever since he dislocated his shoulder in seventh grade. When the orthopedist explained what happened, Newman thought, “Okay, this is what I want to do with my life.”

He also participates in basketball, track and cross country and won the Ossining MATTERS 5k Run last September.

School Principal Stephen Hancock described the student as one of the “superstars” at OHS. “Isaac is through and through just a generally caring, amazing person,” he said.