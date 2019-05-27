Meadowland Farms Visits New Beginnings Nursery School

MaryKate Chillemi of Meadowland Farms, one of the vendors at the Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Farmers Market (TaSH), visited the New Beginnings Nursery School at the Reformed Church of the Tarrytowns to teach the kids about the importance of flowers and plants.

Each class planted marigolds and sunflowers that they will water and care for in the next few weeks. “What a wonderful and interactive way for the children to learn about flowers and plants,” said Chillemi.

Meadowland Farms is one of the very few regional small farms that specialize in tilled by hand and biodynamic farming methods which do not rely on harsh chemicals and fertilizers.

You can find Meadowland Farms and their farm fresh vegetables at the TaSH all season.