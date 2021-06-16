Main Street School Students Take Journey with ‘Alice in Wonderland Jr.’

Main Street School students presented a magical performance of “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” Under the direction of music teacher Nicole Allison, the show is vibrant, fast-paced and full of surprises.

“Our dedicated theater students rose to the challenge, demonstrating flexibility and kindness along the way,” Allison said. “The students interweaved their artistry and enthusiasm throughout the dialogue, singing and choreography. I am extremely proud and inspired by our students’ resilience; in the midst of a global pandemic, we created something magical.”

The show tells the story of a young girl, Alice, who has a series of strange adventures on her chase to find the white rabbit. On her journey she encounters the mystical characters the Caterpillar, the Dodo Bird, the Queen of Hearts, and Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum. The show is narrated by three sassy Cheshire Cats and features song and dance numbers by rock lobsters, talking fish, royal cardsmen, unbirthday partiers and mean-girl flowers.

“We chose this production because of its energy; the characters are whimsical, and the music and choreography are fast-paced,” Allison said. “The theme of the story is finding out who you really are and not trying to become anyone else.”

Special thanks to teachers Mona Kaufman, Debby Martins, Rachel Nevins, Lea Pantelopoulos and the custodial staff for their dedication to the production, as well as to the members of the talented cast that include Eva Armogan, Michael Arnett, Sophia Balaraman, Dylan Barger, Lola Bird, Valerie Brea, Maya Calabrese, Lizzie Chan, Isla Daly, Eva Dedvukaj, Jordan Henry, Eloise Kozlowski, Maya Ljuljdjurovic, Hannah Lowenbraun, Lilah Maglienti, Deborah Markolaj, Ruby Miloszewicz, Anjali Mohin, Isabella Newman, Sam Peres, Emma Reilly, Anna Rushton, Abigail Souza and Leah Tavares.

The final video recording of the show was presented to students and staff on June 9.