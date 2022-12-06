‘Mac Truck’ Food Drive Extends Charitable Run 

Mac Taylor, a 9th grader at Croton-Harmon High School, captained a food drive for the October Harry Chapin Run Against Hunger that collected from local schools an estimated 50-plus bags of non-perishable groceries and seven cases of water.

But Mac, who overloaded the flatbed of a Jeep pickup truck from Croton Auto Park, was just getting warmed up. He is continuing his mission through the holiday season by asking food donors to drop off items directly at the 114 Grand Street location of Croton-Cortlandt Food Pantry, whose Maria Rykowski said, “What an awesome example of one person making a difference!”

***

The Pantry (formerly Cortlandt Emergency Food Bank) was founded in 1983 and has been serving the community continuously for more than 30 years. Founded at Asbury Methodist Church, now located at Holy Name of Mary Church in Croton, it serves clients from Croton, Cortlandt, Peekskill, Montrose, Buchanan and Verplanck. Its mission is to help alleviate hunger among families and individuals whose income is insufficient for their needs.

To schedule your donation drop-off on a Friday morning, when volunteers are there to receive a direct hand-off, call 914-271-4185.

> foodpantryincroton.org