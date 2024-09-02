Local Teens Create Dance Fundraiser for Blythedale Children’s Hospital

“Fear is contagious, so is hope.” I saw this quote in an airport one time, and it reminded me of what a person can do with simple actions.

I’m a junior at Briarcliff High School, and I specialize in Bharatnatyam, a classical Indian dance style from the South of India. I wanted to create something that truly reflects my values and dreams of spreading hope through dance. That’s why I gathered a group of my similarly talented friends to form Natya Seva—Dance to Serve, a unique dance fundraiser for Blythedale Children’s Hospital, where kids dance to spread hope to children with medical needs. The fundraising event will take place on Sunday, Sept. 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This dance event mainly consists of Bharatanatyam, but we are also including a dance drama piece that consists of semi-classical and neo-classical items. The arts have been an important part of each participant’s journey. Since it has made such a positive impact on every one of us, we wanted to share it with the community.

This event is almost entirely organized by teens, from acquiring sponsors to developing presentations. We are very passionate about this fundraiser; therefore, we are using all our talents to make this event happen. Some kids are holding bake sales; some using their art skills to create and sell jewelry. Working together as a group and combining all our talents and strengths has given us the ability to make this event a success. Together we have already raised almost $25,000 and would love to be able to give them more. Afterall, we are stronger together than as individuals.

The reason I chose Blythedale Children’s Hospital is because of their amazing staff and their commitment to changing every child’s life. However, out of the entire hospital, their Day Program particularly stuck with me. This program helps provide kids who are unable to attend school, with the education they need to keep them on track with other students their age by providing daily medical supervision, nursing care, rehabilitation services, and education through the Mount Pleasant Blythedale Union Free School District. As teens, we know how important education is, so this encouraged us to raise funds for this program. We are all very determined to help because we know the proceeds are going to go towards an important part of a child’s time at the hospital.

The goal of Natya Seva is to convey the powerful theme of hope, through dance. Hope is a very strong word that has the power to change anyone’s life. I know that it has changed mine. We believe that even simple actions have the power to make a huge difference. By coming together as a community, we can make kids’ hopes and dreams come true. That’s why we need your help, to spread this love and hope to communities and beyond.

Our fundraiser is taking place at Fox Lane High School in Bedford.

Space is limited and registration is required. RSVP to natyamandalateam@gmail.com by Sept. 20.

Those unable to attend can donate to Blythedale Children’s Hospital at givebutter.com/2024dancetoserve. All proceeds will benefit Blythedale’s Day Hospital Program.