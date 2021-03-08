Schools

Local High School Seniors Named National Merit Scholarship Finalists 

March 8, 2021

Irvington High School seniors Henry Demarest and Nicholas Papapanou, Ossining High School senior Nicholas Tukuru, Ossining resident and Stepinac High School senior Nick DeSanctis, Briarcliff High School Seniors Harrison BecklerAman ChoudhriAri MirskyJack Sendek, and Eve Tanios,

are among 15,000 students nationwide who were named finalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. The National Merit Scholarship program honors students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies.  

The students represent less than 1% of seniors who earn some of the highest scores on the qualifying test. 

The program will award approximately 7,500 scholarships worth more than $30 million. National Merit Scholarship winners will be announced this month.  

Nick Papapanou, Irvington High School
Nick DeSanctis, Ossining (Stepinac High School)
Nicholas Tukuru, Ossining High School
Jack Sendek, Briarcliff High School
Henry Demarest, Irvington High School
Eve Tanios, Briarcliff High School
Aman Choudhri, Briarcliff High School
Ari Mirsky

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Harrison Beckler

