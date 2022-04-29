Irvington UFSD Appoints Assistant Director Of Pupil Personnel Services

The Irvington Union Free School District Board of Education and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison are pleased to announce the appointment of Francis Tolan as assistant director of pupil personnel services.

“Throughout a comprehensive search process, Francis impressed everyone with his deep knowledge and resourcefulness,” Dr. Harrison said. “He values the importance of interpersonal connections and strong communication in establishing partnerships with students and their parents, colleagues and members of the school community. I am enthused to welcome Francis to the Irvington school community and believe that he will have an immediate positive impact on the department and our students’ experiences.”

Tolan recently served as interim acting assistant principal at One World Middle School in the Bronx, where he monitored the professional development series, oversaw the special education department and led day-to-day school operations. He also worked as a peer collaborative teacher at Leaders of Tomorrow Middle School, where he developed lessons plans to support all students’ learning needs and led innovative and student-centered programs. Prior to that, he served as a special education teacher at the Globe School, as well as a fellow adviser at New York City Teaching Fellows.

“I was drawn to the Irvington UFSD for its high expectations, forward-thinking initiatives, and past and recent accomplishments in the field of education,” Tolan said. “I was also impressed by the PPS team’s dedication to serving students with special needs in the district. Throughout the interview process, two aspects of Irvington’s culture especially stood out to me: the importance of relationships and the collective desire to improve outcomes for students. As I join the leadership and PPS teams, I am very excited to build relationships and partnerships with staff, students, families, and the other members of the Irvington community. I am also eager to serve the district in its pursuit of continuous improvement.”

Tolan holds a bachelor’s degree in English and political science from the University of Notre Dame, a master’s degree in education from City College of New York and a school building leader license from the Center for Integrated Teacher Education.

Appointed during the board of education meeting on April 26, Tolan will step into his role on May 31.