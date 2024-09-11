Irvington Schools Open New 2024-2025 School Year with Enthusiasm

The Irvington Union Free School District enthusiastically welcomed back students for the start of the new academic year on Sept. 3. Warmly greeted by teachers and administrators, the students entered their schools ready to embark on another year of learning.

At Dows Lane Elementary School and Main Street School, the students organized their school supplies and engaged in educational activities that were designed to set a positive tone for the year ahead. For the kindergartners, the day was filled with memorable firsts as they met their new teachers and classmates, beginning their educational journey with excitement and wonder.

Irvington High School students dove into a regular full day of classes, while their peers at Irvington Middle School spent time learning about their new schedules and understanding their teachers’ expectations for the academic year. In addition, sixth graders participated in activities that were designed to ensure a smooth transition into their middle school, helping them establish routines.

“The start of a new school year is an exciting time for students, teachers, and administrators,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mara Ratesic said. “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated teachers and staff for welcoming our students with warm enthusiasm for what I know will be a wonderful year ahead. A special thank you goes to our custodial staff who worked tirelessly over the summer to prepare each of the buildings for the students’ arrival. It is truly a team effort, and we are grateful for a smooth opening.”

The new school year represents an exciting chapter in the students’ educational journey, filled with opportunities for growth and achievement.

All photos courtesy of the Irvington Union Free School District