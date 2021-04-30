Irvington High School Senior Named U.S. Presidential Scholars Semifinalist

Irvington High School senior Henry Demarest has been selected as one of 625 semifinalists from a pool of nearly 6,500 candidates to advance to the final round of the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program competition.

Established in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program recognizes and honors some of the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. Students are selected on the basis of their accomplishments in many areas, including academics, visual, creative and performing arts, as well as accomplishments in career and technical educational fields.

Each year, up to 161 graduating seniors are named U.S. Presidential Scholars. The names of the 2021 Scholars will be announced in May.