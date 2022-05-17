Irvington High School Senior Named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar

Irvington High School senior Brooke Dunefsky has been named a 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar. She is one of 161 students to receive one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students.

Established in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program recognizes and honors some of the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. Students are selected for their accomplishments in many areas, including academics, visual, literary and performing arts, as well as accomplishments in career and technical educational fields.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2022 will be honored for their outstanding achievement this summer with an online recognition program.