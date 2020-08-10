Irvington High School basketball standout commits to Yale

Grace Thybulle, an Irvington High School rising senior and standout basketball player, has committed to continue her academic and athletic career at Yale University in the fall of 2021.

“Making my decision was extremely difficult because I had about 30 amazing schools to choose from, but as I began to have a clear vision of what I want from my college experience, it was so obvious that Yale was the perfect fit for me,” Thybulle said.

Thybulle, who has been a member of the Irvington varsity team since eighth grade, was also pursued by Columbia, Harvard, Princeton, the University of Pennsylvania and William and Mary, among others. Ultimately, in addition to its Division I program and reputation of being an Ivy League, Thybulle was drawn to Yale’s culture and its environmental engineering program.

“When choosing a school, I really looked at not only where I would fit as a basketball player, but where I would fit as a human,” she said. “I’m so excited to go to Yale because I know the people I’ll meet there will help me to grow in so many ways.”

Thybulle, a 6-foot-3-inch forward and captain of the Irvington Bulldogs’ team for the upcoming season, has been playing basketball since she was in elementary school.

“I love that in basketball there are so many ways to contribute and make a successful team,” she said. “I’m definitely a leader on the court, and in my past few seasons, I’ve been trying to grow my skill set so I’m a forward that can handle and shoot the ball.”