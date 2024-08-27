Free Back to School Vaccines from the Westchester County Health Department 

With only a week to go until school starts, now is the best time to book appointments with the Westchester County Department of Health for the free vaccines children need to attend and stay in school. New this year, the County Health Department is adding an extra day each week at its clinic in Yonkers. Appointments are required; to schedule, call 914-995-5800.

Immunizations are available for any student that is eligible for the state’s Vaccines for Children program. The County Health Department clinic hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. as follows:

Mondays at the White Plains clinic at 134 Court Street;

Thursdays and Fridays in the Yonkers clinic at 20 South Broadway.

Westchester County Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler, MD, said: “Now is the right time for all parents to schedule vaccine visits for their children. If your child is eligible for Child Health Plus, Medicaid or has no insurance, we can help. You also can call your child’s healthcare provider. Making sure that your child is vaccinated against childhood diseases is one of the best ways parents can help their children learn, because vaccines help keep children healthy and in school.”

Children attending daycare and pre-K through 12th grade in New York State must receive all required doses of vaccines on the recommended schedule to attend or remain in school. Visit School Immunization Requirements to learn what vaccines your child needs.

Health Navigators available through the County Health Department can help families and individuals sign up for the health insurance they need. Those without a regular doctor can learn where to go for ongoing primary care. For more information, call (914) 995-6350.