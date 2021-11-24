Claremont Elementary School Ossining and Woodside Elementary School Peekskill Students Win GDC Giving Thanks Greeting Card Contest

Students’ Schools Received $5,000 Donation From GDC

Ginsburg Development Companies has announced the winners of the Thanksgiving Giving Thanks Greeting Card Design Contest where elementary school students from four different schools in Westchester and Rockland Counites create a drawing for the front of a greeting card that is sent to residents of GDC’s rental buildings.

The winning students received a framed copy of their award-winning design along with a new Chromebook or iPad. Each of the student’s schools received a $5,000 donation from GDC. A total of $20,000 was donated to four elementary schools.

Among the winning students were third-graders Genesis Valverde and Diego Caamano Soliz of the Claremont Elementary School in Ossining and Mya Tyndal, a first-grade student in the Woodside Elementary School in Peekskill. The awards were presented to the students at ceremonies held at the schools on November 22 and November 19 respectively. Ceremonies were attended by school staff members and the students’ classmates. Representing GDC was Tatiana Diaz, Resident Experience Manager for GDC Rentals.

“We were very impressed with the creativity of the many designs that we received from these young students. GDC is proud to honor these talented students and pleased to make a donation to their school,” said GDC Principal Martin Ginsburg.