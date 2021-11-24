For the Local Good

Claremont Elementary School Ossining and Woodside Elementary School Peekskill Students Win GDC Giving Thanks Greeting Card Contest

November 24, 2021

Students’ Schools Received $5,000 Donation From GDC

From left, Claremont Elementary School Principal Ferzeen Shamsi; Diego Caamano Soliz; Genesis Valverde and Tatiana Diaz, Resident Experience Manager for GDC Rentals

Ginsburg Development Companies has announced the winners of the Thanksgiving Giving Thanks Greeting Card Design Contest where elementary school students from four different schools in Westchester and Rockland Counites create a drawing for the front of a greeting card that is sent to residents of GDC’s rental buildings.

The winning students received a framed copy of their award-winning design along with a new Chromebook or iPad. Each of the student’s schools received a $5,000 donation from GDC. A total of $20,000 was donated to four elementary schools.

From left, Rebecca Aviles-Rodriguez, Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Education; Dr. David Mauricio, Superintendent of Schools; Mya Tyndal (Grade 1 student in Mr. Purificato’s class); Jeanee Tyndal (Mya’s mother) and Marcus Tyndal (Mya’s father): Susana Boyko, Woodside Elementary School Principal; Tatiana Diaz, Resident Experience Manager for Ginsburg Development Companies; Vivian McKenzie, Peekskill Mayor Elect; Westchester County Legislator Colin Smith, and Staci Woodley, Woodside Elementary School Assistant Principal.

Among the winning students were third-graders Genesis Valverde and Diego Caamano Soliz of the Claremont Elementary School in Ossining and Mya Tyndal, a first-grade student in the Woodside Elementary School in Peekskill. The awards were presented to the students at ceremonies held at the schools on November 22 and November 19 respectively. Ceremonies were attended by school staff members and the students’ classmates. Representing GDC was Tatiana Diaz, Resident Experience Manager for GDC Rentals.

“We were very impressed with the creativity of the many designs that we received from these young students. GDC is proud to honor these talented students and pleased to make a donation to their school,” said GDC Principal Martin Ginsburg.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

Festive Fair Brings Joy to Briarcliff and Support to the Ossining Children’s Center

Westchester County Office of Economic Development and Westchester Community College Announce Advanced Manufacturing Career Training Program

Briarcliff High School’s National Honor Society Inducts 76 New Members

Local Theater Returns to the Stage, Zoomless but not Maskless

About the Author: River Journal