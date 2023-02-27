Carpinone Family Scholarship Helps Low-Income Students Continue their Education 

For the second consecutive year, Dwyer & Michael’s Funeral Home in Tarrytown (with help from River Journal) is sponsoring the Carpinone Family Scholarship to help local students pay for the ever-increasing costs of post-secondary education.

Last year, the scholarship was given to six Hispanic students at Sleepy Hollow High School. In the words of Sleepy Hollow High School counselor Patricia Bonitatibus, “It caused them to reflect upon their heritage and instilled pride in themselves and the sacrifices their families made to come here. It created a commonality among the recipients for the unique circumstances they experienced that are not something the vast majority of students experience.”

This year, Dwyer & Michael’s will award $6,000 in scholarships to eight students (four from Sleepy Hollow High School and, new for this year, four from Ossining High School), each receiving $750. The scholarship was also expanded to include all students (regardless of ethnicity) who qualify for free or reduced-price lunches.

In addition to demonstrating financial need, students must be a good school citizen and be ready to attend an accredited college, university, or trade school in the fall. Qualified students must also write an up-to-400-word essay describing a time they were challenged by a differing perspective, made an impact on a meaningful community, and broadened their cultural awareness.

Bonitatibus added that the scholarship “encourages students to work to their full potential and excel academically, as they see they are afforded more of these scholarship opportunities” and how “the ability to include more students with this generous opportunity is valued more than anyone can imagine.”

Director of school counseling for the Ossining Union Free School District Jeremy Ducos also mentioned the rising cost of post-secondary education and how “with the flexibility of this scholarship, students can choose to utilize it however they feel might best support their efforts in college or trade programs.”

For Carmine Carpinone, the president of Dwyer & Michael’s, the scholarship is a way to honor his late father and brother who both valued the principles of education and community.

Both Bonitatibus and Ducos expressed gratitude for the scholarship and the flexibility that it affords disadvantaged students. The former also remarked that her students were excited to meet and thank both Carpinone and River Journal Publisher Alain Begun.