The Pocantico Hills PTA held a Welcome Back Party for the school community on September 13.

One of the highlights of the event was a visit from the Bubble Bus. Children danced to music and jumped to pop bubbles as parents watched and took photos and videos. The bubbles came in all shapes, sizes and types, including smoke-filled bubbles.

The PTA provided a pasta dinner and salad, and families brought cookies, cupcakes, and other desserts to share.