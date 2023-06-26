Briarcliff’s Tevin Kim Named National Merit Scholarship Winner

National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced this year’s National Merit Scholarship winners. Among the 2,500 designees, who were chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 finalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program, Tevin Kim of Briarcliff High School was the sole recipient among students in the boundaries of River Journal’s circulation. National Merit $2500 Scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies.