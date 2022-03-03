Briarcliff Presents: Little Shop of Horrors

The hit musical “Little Shop of Horrors” is currently playing off Broadway but who needs to venture out to the city when we have so many talented students here in Briarcliff!?

Briarcliff High School is presenting the musical on the weekend of March 11th in an electrifying performance you do not want to miss.

“This is a really fun show,” said Director Paul Kite. “We were all looking for something light and fun, and this is a fantastic show with a small ensemble – we have a cast of 11 students.”

The musical features a 1960s pop/rock score with book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken.

In the story, Seymour Krelborn, a meek, down-and-out floral assistant, lives on Skid Row. Constantly berated by his boss and longing to be noticed by his coworker Audrey, Seymour serendipitously discovers a mysterious plant in town. Aptly naming it “the Audrey II,” Seymour takes the plant back to his run-down flower shop. Suddenly, Seymour’s life is filled with recognition and riches, but little does he know that this strange and unusual plant will develop an unquenchable thirst for human blood.

As Audrey II grows bigger and meaner, Seymour is faced with the tough decision of giving into the Audrey II’s demands and continuing down the path to success, or returning back to his simple life. Hit-filled and hair-raising, ludicrous laughs unfold in this unconventional, killer-comedy musical.

“This is very different from the drama we put on in the fall – “The Voice of the Prairie.” This is more shticky and campy,” Mr. Kite said. “It is a weird, funny musical with a giant puppet, so getting the opportunity to have a student puppeteer is different and exciting. We rented a plant puppet that has been used in other musicals, which is actually four different plant puppets.”

Unlike last year’s musical, which was almost exclusively done remotely, this year, the rehearsals are in the school theater.

“I feel like we are all getting back on track with having rehearsals in person. It’s great!” Mr. Kite said.

“We have a really good cast for this show,” Mr. Kite said. “This is a character-driven show and we have some really strong actors this year. I am very excited about this. You won’t want to miss it.”

One of the main characters, Audrey – Seymour’s love interest – is played by senior Sarah Renz.

“Audrey is very different from other characters I have played before,” Sarah said. “I tend to be a very quiet and reserved person and I have played these types of characters before, but Audrey is energetic and bubbly and it is definitely a challenge to play her.”

Sarah enjoys the challenge of playing someone so different from herself.

“I like both her character and the challenge of playing someone so different from me,” she said. “I have to work harder but it is rewarding and exciting to do something new.”

Sarah has a vast acting experience; she has been performing at Briarcliff since middle school and has been doing theater since she was seven, but dancing is her favorite aspect of the show.

“Dance rehearsals are my favorite part because they are very challenging,” she said. “The dance teacher shows us the moves and we have to do them immediately, so my friends and I practice and help each other out. It is very tiring but it is the most fun part of the show.”

“We have been having so much fun rehearsing,” Mr. Kite said. “We are excited about the show. It is funny, uplifting and energizing.”

Performances will take place at the following times:

Friday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 12, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 13, at 2:30 p.m.

All tickets are $15 and can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com. Recommended for middle-school students and older. For questions about tickets, contact briarcliffticketsales@gmail.com.